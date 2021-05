The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has transferred Zaporizhia and Poltava regions from the "red" to the "yellow" zone of epidemic danger from May 7.

The Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov announced this on Telegram following a meeting of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the results (of the meeting), the State Commission decided to cancel the "red" level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Zaporizhia and Poltava regions from 12 a.m. on May 7," Nemchinov wrote.

The State Commission decided to apply restrictive anti-epidemic measures on the territory of Zaporizhia and Poltava regions, provided for the "yellow" level of epidemic danger.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies transferred Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi regions from the "red" to the "yellow" zone of epidemic danger, and Chernihiv region from the "red" to the "orange" zone from May 6.

