President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed strengthening of military cooperation.

Zelenskyy said this at a joint meeting with the media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As for the military support and financial support of the United States, it is happening. Military support and financial support are increasing. Separately, we discussed the format of fundamental support, we talked about the issues of the Alliance (NATO) and the likelihood of a serious bilateral agreement, but this is a matter of the future, and now it is too early talk about details," Zelenskyy said.

Also, according to him, the parties discussed in detail security issues in the Black and Azov Seas.

“We see joint actions here. There is a fundamental idea, but all parties need to agree on this idea, and then we will tell the public about it,” the President noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States will provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with USD 7.8 million in assistance to improve management and communications.

