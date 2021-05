United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that threats to Ukraine from Russia remain.

He said this at a joint meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the media in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As for the threats, they remain. Russia has withdrawn some of its troops, but a significant part remains on the border with Ukraine. Russia is capable of acting aggressively in a short time if it decides to do so. We are observing all Russia's actions," Blinken said.

According to him, the United States deeply values ​​Ukraine's endurance in this aggression.

“I deeply appreciate the restraint shown by Ukraine in the framework of such provocative actions before such aggression. Ukraine suffers losses, there are casualties, but the restraint shown by Ukraine is real and highly appreciated, because Ukraine does not respond to Russia's provocations. This was also discussed at the NATO meeting," Blinken said.

He stressed that in this context, the United States is actively considering the possibility of strengthening cooperation and assistance to Ukraine in the security sphere.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy and Blinken discussed strengthening of military and financial cooperation.

