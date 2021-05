U.S. Secretary Of State Blinken Considers Russia, Corruption And Oligarchs As Challenges For Ukraine

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that Ukraine faces two challenges: external - Russia and internal - corruption and oligarchs.

He announced this at a joint meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukraine faces two challenges: from outside - from Russia and inside - corruption and oligarchs who put their interests ahead of the interests of the Ukrainian people. These elements are interconnected because Russia also uses corruption and people who help it to advance its interests against the interests of the Ukrainian people," Blinken said.

He added that in the context of the latter, corporate governance reform plays a huge role.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that threats to Ukraine from Russia remain.

