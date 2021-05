United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken admits the visit of U.S. President Joe Biden to Ukraine if the situation with coronavirus improves.

He said this during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I am also grateful for the invitation that I will convey to President Biden as soon as I return, in order for visit Ukraine and have the opportunity to meet with you. In particular, after we had a very good discussion with you, we will find the appropriate time when we can come to Ukraine and spend time here," Blinken said.

At the same time, the U.S. Secretary of State noted that at the moment there is difficulty with the visits of U.S. President Joe Biden, since there are challenges associated with COVID-19.

However, he noted that Biden will come to Ukraine when he can.

“As you know, we talked about the fact that we have challenges related to COVID-19, and therefore it is quite difficult to come with visits. Of course, he (Biden) has been in the office for four months and he may soon be able leave the country for visit and come to Ukraine when he can," Blinken said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov and the chairpersons of parliamentary factions discussed with Blinken the strategic partnership of the countries, national security and counteraction to Russian aggression.

