Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, parliamentary factions’ chairpersons, and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed strategic partnership, national security, and counteraction to Russia’s aggression.

That follows from the official website of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The parties also exchanged opinions regarding reforms in Ukraine, in particular, anti-corruption, parliamentary, and SSU reforms.

Besides, the parties discussed the implementation of the Law of Ukraine On State Property Management as for the appointment of Naftogaz’s board chairperson.

In compliance with the information posted on the official website of the Servant of the People party, Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, addressed Mr. Blinken requesting studying the possibility to sign a bilateral agreement on strategic military cooperation between the United States and Ukraine.

In turn, Blinken said that the United States is Ukraine’s strategic partner in the field of security and building democratic institutions, and assured of the maximum support of President of the United States, Joseph Biden, and the U.S. Department of State.

Besides, the Ukrainian side asked for support in receiving the NATO Membership Action Plan and assured of further implementation of reforms.

Ukraine also requested the appointment of Chargé d'Affaires of the United States to Ukraine Kristina Kvien as U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine on a permanent basis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Ukraine on May 5-6.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources