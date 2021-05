President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s envoy to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Fedir Venislavskyi, assures that deputy head of the Constitutional Court Serhii Holovatyi is now the acting head of the Court and has the legal right to stay in the chair of Oleksandr Tupytskyi.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from Venislavskyi himself.

According to the report, Constitutional Court judges must not disagree in it.

Earlier, there was a scandal at the Constitutional Court over the fact that Holovatyi occupied the chair of Tupytskyi and conducted a meeting.

Some Constitutional Court judges made a remark to Holovatyi for sitting in the wrong chair, however, Holovatyi did not respond to that remark and continued to conduct the Constitutional Court meeting.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal proceeding over the paying salaries to former judge and head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi and former Constitutional Court judge Oleksandr Kasminin.

Zelenskyy has invited a tender for the positions of two Constitutional Court judges instead of Tupytskyi and Kasminin.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had canceled two orders of former president Viktor Yanukovych on the appointment of Tupytskyi and Kasminin as judges of the Constitutional Court.

