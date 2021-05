Belgian, Dutch, And Luxembourgish Foreign Ministers Will Visit Donbas May 6, Meet Kuleba In Kyiv May 7

The foreign affairs ministers of the Kingdom of Belgium, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg will visit Donbas on May 6, and will have a meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, in Kyiv on May 7.

That follows from a statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ministers are coming to Ukraine to show solidarity against the background of the destabilizing actions of the Russian Federation.

On May 7, the ministers will talk to Kuleba about the development of trade and investment between Ukraine and the Benelux countries.

After the negotiations, the ministers will give a joint press conference.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is staying on an official visit in Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources