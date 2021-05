In the first four months of 2021, the state budget's deficit made UAH 27.2 billion.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the latest data, in April, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 94.1 billion (96.9% of the target).

The target was short fallen over a lower profit from the National Bank of Ukraine for 2020.

In terms of the payments controlled by the State Tax Service, the earnings of the state budget made UAH 36.5 billion or 109.4% of the target.

The general fund of the state budget revenue from the customs made UAH 30.4 billion or 107.8% of the target.

On the whole, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 313.80 billion or 102.3% of the target in the first four months of 2021.

In compliance with the latest data, in the first four months of 2021, the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget made UAH 344 billion or 91.3% of the target.

Financing of social expenditures, defense costs, debt servicing and subventions were conducted in full.

In the first four months of 2021, the state budget was fulfilled with a deficit of UAH 27.2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 20, the NBU sent UAH 24.43 billion in its profit for 2020 to the state budget.

