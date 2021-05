The number of convenience stores has grown by 30 percent in China. Photo by Xinhua.

China posted rapid growth in the number of supermarkets and convenience stores in recent years, offering more diverse and convenient services, an industry report found, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

The country had 920,000 supermarkets and convenience stores by April, with an annual average growth rate of over 30 percent from 2015 to 2020, according to a report jointly released by the China Association for Small and Medium Commercial Enterprises and corporate information tracker Tianyancha.

More than 69,000 supermarkets and convenience stores have been added in the country this year, the report said.

The report also showed the number of catering-related enterprises registered in the first quarter this year rose 57.1 percent year on year to 537,000, while that of registered cinema-related enterprises topped 2,100, surging 73.2 percent.

