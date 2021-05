Zelenskyy Expecting Most Ukrainians To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 By Independence Day

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects most Ukrainians in need of vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus to be vaccinated by Independence Day.

This was announced in a statement on the presidential website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Most Ukrainians who need vaccination against COVID-19 should receive the vaccine by Independence Day. The rate of vaccination must be increased. In addition, it is necessary to educate people about the importance of vaccination. After all, this is the only and most effective way to fight the pandemic," Zelenskyy said during a conference call with the government.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that more than 759,000 people have thus far been vaccinated in Ukraine.

According to him, it is currently possible to vaccinate 80,000-100,000 Ukrainians per day.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said that the Ukrainian healthcare system allows vaccination of 400,000-500,000 people per day if vaccines are available.

During the conference call, Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Digital Transformations Mykhailo Fedorov provided information about the preparations for the introduction of "vaccine and immunization passports" based on European standards.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy enacted the National Security and Defense Council’s decision to create a National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19, which provides for vaccination of the majority of the adult population by the end of 2021, on April 4.

