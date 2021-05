100,000 foreign tourists visited Kyiv in 2021.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Deputy Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Maryna Khonda said that 116,000 foreign tourists visited the capital in the first quarter of 2021.

“Despite all the obstacles caused by the pandemic, foreign tourists still visit Kyiv. This year, most tourists, according to the State Border Guard Service, came to the capital from Belarus – 10,500 people. Also 8,900 people came from Israel and 8,300 - from Turkey," Khonda said.

Besides, she added that according to preliminary estimates, about 300,000 domestic tourists also visited the capital.

Khonda noted that the tourist tax at the beginning of May amounted to UAH 11 million 670,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to create a Unified Tourist Register instead of licensing tour operator activities.

