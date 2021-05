Servant Of The People Up 0.4 pp To 21.2%, Opposition Platform Down 0.9 pp To 18.5%, European Solidarity Down 1

The Servant of the People party’s electoral rating rose by 0.4 percentage point to 21.2%, the Opposition Platform - For Life party’s rating fell by 0.9 percentage point to 18.5%, the European Solidarity party’s rating fell by 1.6 percentage points to 16.6%, and the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party’s rating rose by 1.4 percentage points to 12.7% in May.

This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the respondents that intend to vote in the parliamentary election and have already decided on a political party, 21.2% said they would vote for the Servant of the People party (compared with 20.8% in a poll that the Ukrainian Sociological Group conducted from March 15 to 22), 18, 5% for the Opposition Platform party (19.4%), 16.6% for the European Solidarity party (18.2%), and 12.7% for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party (11.3%).

According to the poll, all other parties will fail to overcome the 5% barrier to entry into the parliament.

According to the results of the poll, 4.7% of the respondents intend to vote for the Strength and Honor party (7.7% in the previous poll), 4.4% for the Groysman Ukrainian Strategy party (2.8%), 3.9% for the Svoboda party (2.7%), 3.4% for the Holos party (3.4%), 3.1% for the Party of Shariy, and 2.8% for the Oleh Liashko Radical Party (2.4%).

The Ukrainian Sociological Group polled 1,220 adults via personal interviews from April 27 to May 2.

The statistical margin of sampling error does not exceed 3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a poll by the Ukrainian Sociological Group, the Servant of the People party’s electoral rating rose by 4.2 percentage points to 20.8%, the Opposition Platform’s rating fell by 6.3 percentage points to 19.4%, the European Solidarity party’s rating fell by 1.9 percentage points to 18.2%, and the Batkivschyna party’s rating rose by 0.5 percentage point to 11.3% in March.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources