Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 62 Million In March

In March 2021, a deficit of the current account of the balance of payments made USD 62 million (USD 460 million in March 2020).

This follows from the data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the last 15 months, the commodity import growth rates exceeded their export rates: 26.7% and 24.8% respectively.

In the first quarter of 2021, the surplus of the current account made USD 935 million (USD 2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020).

The NBU notes that goods were exported for USD 4.8 billion.

At the same time, they were imported for USD 5.8 billion.

Energy import rose by 19% (5.6% in February).

Non-energy import grew by 28% (6% in February).

The surplus of trade in services grew to USD 500 million (USD 393 million in March 2020) as the service import continued to shrink (by 6.4%) while service export was rising (by 3.4%).

The net financial account outflow was USD 653 million (USD 2.2 billion in March 2020).

Net direct foreign investment outflow made USD 50 million.

The net liquidity balance deficit made USD 713 million (USD 1.8 billion in March 2020).

Ukraine paid USD 508 million in debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As of April 1, 2021, the international reserves made USD 27 billion.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, in 2020, the surplus of the current account of balance of payments made USD 6.6 billion (4.1% of the GDP) over the deficit of USD 4.1 billion (2.7% of the GDP) in 2019.

In 2019, a deficit of the current account of the balance of payments fell to USD 1.1 billion (0.7% of the GDP).

On the whole, in 2019, the net liquidity balance was formed with a surplus of USD 6 billion (in 2018, it was USD 2.9 billion).

