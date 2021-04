Yurii Vitrenko, board chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, plans to make Naftogaz profitable in 2021.

He stated this during a press conference on Friday, April 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The task set by the government for the company is to improve the results of work, and I hope that this year we will demonstrate other and positive results of the company's work," Vitrenko said.

He noted that the loss of Naftogaz in 2020 came as a surprise to the Cabinet of Ministers, since the company's financial plan, which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers at the end of 2020, was supposed to receive UAH 11.5 billion of profit in 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vitrenko considers the results of Naftogaz's work in 2020 to be disappointing.

On April 28, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the board chairperson Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev, appointing the former Acting Energy Minister Yurii Vitrenko to this post.

In 2020, the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company suffered a net loss of UAH 19.002 billion.

Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

