Court Releases Antonenko From Custody, Places Him Under Round-The-Clock House Arrest

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has changed the measure of restraint from detention to round-the-clock house arrest for Andrii Antonenko suspected of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet.

The court announced this decision on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court read out only the operative part of the decision.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court partially satisfied the petition of Antonenko's lawyers to change the measure of restraint, choosing him round-the-clock house arrest.

He will be under house arrest until June 29 and must wear an electronic bracelet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 12, 2019, the police announced suspicions to those detained in the case of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet: rock musician and participant in the anti-terrorist operation in the Donbas, Andrii Antonenko, doctor and volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko, military nurse Yana Duhar.

