U.S. Secretary Of State Blinken To Meet With Zelenskyy During His Visit To Ukraine On May 5-6

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine on May 5-6, during which he will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is indicated in a statement by the U.S. Department of State, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Secretary of State will visit Kyiv on May 5-6, where he will meet with President Zelenskyy," it was said.

Blinken will also meet with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.Besides, during the visit, he will meet with a number of other officials and representatives of Ukrainian civil

society, but which ones it is not specified.

The report notes that Blinken will reaffirm the United States' unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

He will also encourage further progress in reforms, in particular in the fight against corruption, which the State Department calls the key to ensuring the development of democratic institutions in Ukraine, economic prosperity and the Euro-Atlantic future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, Kuleba met with Blinken in Brussels (Belgium) on the sidelines of the Ukraine-NATO commission meeting initiated by the Ukrainian side due to the escalation of the situation in the Donbas and the accumulation of Russian troops on the border.

