Ukraine Condoles With Israel Over Death Of People During Religious Celebration

Ukraine has expressed condolences to Israel over the death of people at a religious holiday and wishes a speedy recovery to the victims.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During religious celebrations on Mount Meron, more than 40 people were killed in a stampede and more than 150 were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Israel expects the Ukrainian authorities to condemn the march in honor of the 78th anniversary of the SS Galicia division, held in Kyiv on April 28, and to prevent similar events in the future.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources