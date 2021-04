U.S. Secretary Of State Blinken To Visit Ukraine Before May 9

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in Ukraine on a visit before May 9.

That follows from an announcement to his interview for CBS, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The visit will take place against the background of pulling over 100,000 military to the border with Ukraine and the Russia-annexed Crimea and further withdrawal of most of them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, had a meeting with Mr. Blinken in Brussels (the Kingdom of Belgium) on the sidelines of the Ukraine - NATO commission meeting.

