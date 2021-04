Yurii Vitrenko, board chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, held a meeting with the board of the company.

“Many of you have done really good things for Naftogaz and the country. It is important that the work of the company builds on this foundation and continues to move forward. From the reports of the group, which I saw yesterday, it is obvious that 2020 was a difficult year for it. But together we will overcome all the challenges and difficulties," Vitrenko said.

He stressed that he will hold a separate meeting with each of the leaders to hear about the state of affairs and the vision of how this or that direction can be improved, what needs to be changed, or, conversely, to continue what has been started.

Vitrenko also intends to hold a meeting with the company's supervisory board on April 29.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former board chairperson of Naftogaz, Andrii Kobolev, intends to challenge the decision on his dismissal from the post of the board chairperson of Naftogaz.

On April 28, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the board chairperson of Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev, appointing the former Acting Energy Minister Yurii Vitrenko to this post.

In 2020, the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company suffered a net loss of UAH 19.002 billion.

In turn, Naftogaz calls the dismissal of members of the company's supervisory board and the subsequent dismissal of Kobolev as a legal manipulation.

Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

