The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Vasyl Mokan, has resigned.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today I wrote a letter of resignation from the post of permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in my own request," Mokan wrote.

He noted that such a step had been agreed with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and thanked the Prime Minister and the government for a busy 13.5 months of work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed MP Vasyl Mokan (Servant of the People) as its representative in the Verkhovna Rada.

