Ukraine Ups Export Of Barley By 22% To 5 Million Tons, Taking 3rd Place In World In 2020 - UCAB

Ukraine increased export of barley by 22% to 5 million tons in 2020 compared to 2019, ranking 3rd in terms of supplies in the world.

The Ukrainian Club of Agrarian Business association (UCAB) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the results of 2020, Ukraine occupies the 3rd position in the ranking of the largest exporters of barley in the world, behind only France and the Russian Federation. This year, 5 million tons of barley were exported, which is by 22% more than last year," the statement reads.

It is noted that such a volume of barley exports is a record over the past 10 years.

The main countries - importers of Ukrainian barley are China (51% of exports from Ukraine), Saudi Arabia (15%) and Libya (9%).

According to the statement, in each of the listed markets in 2020, Ukrainian suppliers occupied leading positions.

Thus, China bought 28% of barley from Ukraine, 25% from Canada, 22% from France.

The main suppliers of barley to Saudi Arabia in 2020 were the Russian Federation (39%), Ukraine (11%), Romania (11%), for Libya - Ukraine (55%), Russia (25%), Bulgaria (11%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine ranks 5th in the ranking of the world's largest wheat exporters in 2020.

