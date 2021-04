The chairperson of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, said that there are several candidates for the post of the new Minister of Health instead of Maksym Stepanov, including Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

He announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, the chairperson of the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, said that the required number of signatures for an extraordinary meeting on Stepanov's dismissal had been collected.

"Now such an extraordinary meeting is not planned, I think that earlier than May 15, there will be no resolutions at all in parliament. We have not discussed this yet, but we will have a discussion of this issue in the faction somewhere in the tenth of May," said Arakhamia, answering a question about the possible schedule of an extraordinary meeting to dismiss Stepanov.

He noted that he had a positive attitude towards Stepanov, but, "given the series of failed promises regarding the vaccination plan," he believes that "there must be some solutions."

Arakhamia admits that this could be "just a warning", or perhaps something more "fatal", since "the minister is a political figure."

He also announced two personnel reappointments in the Cabinet of Ministers, but did not specify which ones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko assured that the resignation of Health Minister Maksym Stepanov was not planned.

Earlier, a source of Ukrainian News Agency reported that the Verkhovna Rada may soon dismiss Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, and perhaps his deputy Liashko will take his place.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources