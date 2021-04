G7 Highlights Importance Of Managing State Enterprises Without Political Interference After Kobolev’s Dismissa

After the dismissal of Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, the ambassadors of the G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States) noted the importance of managing state-run enterprises in Ukraine without political interference to fulfill Ukraine's international obligations.

They have written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In turn, Ned Price, the Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, wrote that respect to corporate management and transparency while appointing energy sector personnel is a key to support confidence in Ukraine's adherence to reforms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 28, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Kobolev and appointed acting energy minister, Yurii Vitrenko, instead.

