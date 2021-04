Vovk’s Brother Wife Dismissed From Supreme Court By Agreement Of Parties

The wife of Yurii Zontov, brother of the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavlo Vovk, Daria, was dismissed from the post of assistant judge of the Administrative Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court by agreement of the parties.

This is stated in the response of the Supreme Court to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

Daria Zontova was dismissed by order of April 14 by agreement of the parties.

Zontova also received monetary compensation for 14 days of unused vacations.

The amount of compensation was not specified.

Vovk’s brother wife was dismissed on the proposal of the judge of the Supreme Court Nataliya Martyniuk and the application filed by Zontova.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the brother of the head of the Kyiv District Court Pavlo Vovk, Yurii Zontov, was dismissed from the Foreign Intelligence Service after an official check.

On April 15, the court arrested USD 3.7 million, EUR 840,000, GBP 20,000, UAH 230,000 and ILS 100 found in the apartment of the brother of the head of the District Court Vovk.

