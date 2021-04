Naftogaz Did Not Indicate Size Of Remuneration Of Board Members By Name In 2020 Financial Report

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company did not indicate the size of the remuneration of the board members by name in the financial report for 2020.

This is evidenced by the financial report of Naftogaz for 2020, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, in 2020, the cost of salaries and bonuses to the company's board increased twice to UAH 672 million compared to 2019 (UAH 343 million).

At the same time, the report for 2019 indicated payments to each member of the company's board by name.

In turn, the Polish oil and gas company PGNiG (Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A.) in 2020 increased its net profit 5.35 times to EUR 1.6 billion, but payments to the board remained almost unchanged compared to 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, Naftogaz doubled the cost of salaries and bonuses to the company's management board to UAH 672 million compared to 2019.

In 2020, the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company suffered a net loss of UAH 19 billion, against UAH 63.3 billion of net profit in 2019.

Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

