The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed vice-president of Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company, Herman Haluschenko, as the energy minister.

A total of 305 parliamentary members backed the appointment, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since May 2020, Haluschenko had occupied the position of Energoatom vice-president.

In 2013-2014, he occupied the post of executive director for legal support of Energoatom.

Haluschenko had also worked at the Foreign Affairs Ministry and prosecutor's office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada committee on energy and housing-public utility services recommended that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appoint Haluschenko as the energy minister.

