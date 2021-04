Chinese adults and children read more books, both paper and digital, in 2020 compared with 2019, according to a national survey on reading released, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

The per capita reading volume of paper books was 4.70 and that for digital books was 3.29 in 2020, the survey found.

A reader visits Shanyuan Book Chamber in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Ju Huanzong.

Meanwhile, online reading and reading on mobile phones have become the main ways of digital reading among adult citizens, the survey noted.

The number of books read by juveniles per capita stood at 10.71 in 2020, an increase of 0.35 from 2019, according to the survey.

Combo photo taken by Zhu Liwei on the subway Photo provided to Xinhua.

Urban residents in China read 5.54 paper books in 2020, up from 5.48 in 2019, and rural residents read 3.75 paper books, up from 3.73 in 2019, the survey showed.

Combo photo by Zhu Liwei shows passengers reading on the Beijing subway. Photo provided to Xinhua.

A total of 43.4 percent of the surveyed adults said they preferred to read paper books in 2020, up 6.7 percentage points from 2019.

The Chinese Academy of Press and Publication has been conducting the national survey on reading since 1999. This year, samples were collected from 167 cities through online and telephone surveys.

Photo taken by Zhu Liwei, a man is sitting on a bench in the crowd and reading a book. Provided to Xinhua.

