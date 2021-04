Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, assures that the resignation of Health Minister Maksym Stepanov is not planned.

He announced this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"They have been talking about the resignation of the Minister of Health since the autumn of last year, every month they find new reasons. Look, the Minister of Health is working ... The resignation, even if there is a minister or someone else, will be openly submitted to the Verkhovna Rada and it will accept the decision is in accordance with the submission of the Cabinet of Ministers or the initiative of the MPs. Now this is not a question," he said.

Tymoshenko also said that the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council will take place in a few weeks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Stepanov states that Ukraine has passed the peak of the third wave of coronavirus incidence.

