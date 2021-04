The Cabinet of Ministers has relieved Yurii Vitrenko of his duties as Minister of Energy and appointed Yurii Boiko as the Provisional Minister.

This is indicated in a statement on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Deputy Minister of Energy Boiko Yurii Mykolaiovych was appointed as the Provisional Minister of Energy," it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 28, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated the powers of independent members of the Supervisory Board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company and appointed Provisional Minister of Energy Yurii Vitrenko as the chairman of the company's board.

Member of Parliament Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk (Servant of the People faction) announced that the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Andrii Kobolev as the board chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint-Stock Company.

Kobolev was appointed to the post of the board chairperson of Naftogaz in March 2014.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint-Stock Company is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

