Electricity Price For Population Will Remain At UAH 1.68 Per kWh Until July - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that from May 1, the price of electricity for the population will remain at UAH 1.68 per kWh.

Shmyhal said this during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting on Wednesday, April 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we are extending the imposition of public service obligation (PSO) until June 30. The price of electricity for the population will remain unchanged – UAH 1.68 per kWh," he said.

He added that the new PSO terms stipulate that state-owned companies such as the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company and Ukrhydroenergo will directly sell electricity to universal service providers under bilateral contracts without a Guaranteed Buyer as intermediary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late December 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the preferential electricity tariff for the population from January 1, 2021 and extended the provision on imposing public service obligation on the electricity market until March 31, 2021.

