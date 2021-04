State Border Service Confirms Withdrawal Of Russian Troops From Border With Crimea, But Accumulation Of Forces

Chairperson of the State Border Guard Service, Serhii Deineko, confirms the withdrawal of Russian troops from the border with Crimea, but states that accumulation of forces remains in Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with reference to Deineko's interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Russia began a partial withdrawal of troops from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

At the same time, no withdrawal of Russian troops from the eastern border of Ukraine in Voronezh region has been observed.

"After the announced statement by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Shoygu that from April 23 they will begin the withdrawal of troops, indeed, our intelligence is observing that this process has been partially started ... At the moment, we see this process on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea," Deineko said.

In particular, there remains the accumulation of enemy forces and equipment in military camps near Voronezh and the city of Boguchar in Voronezh region.

"About those field camps in Voronezh region, we do not see any movement there yet," Deineko said.

He said that the border guards will continue to monitor these processes.

In his opinion, it is too early to say that Russia will withdraw all its troops from the borders of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that the withdrawal of Russian troops from the border with Ukraine will ease tensions, but the escalation and conflict itself will not end.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources