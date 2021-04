Kyiv Stops Lockdown And Resumes Public Transport Work Without Special Passes From May 1

Kyiv stops lockdown and resumes public transport work without special passes from May 1

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that on Wednesday morning the Commission for Emergency Situations of the city made a decision on relaxation of anti-epidemic measures in the capital.

Klitschko hopes that the State Commission for Emergency Situations will decide to withdraw Kyiv from the "red” zone.

"From May 1, all aboveground public transport and the subway will resume transportation of passengers as usual, in compliance with previously defined anti-epidemic norms and rules. But I urge residents of the capital to use public transport only in case of urgent need," he said.

Klitschko added that from May 5, the capital will resume the educational process in general education, preschool education and higher educational institutions.

Also, the city will resume accepting documents for admission of children to the first grade for the next academic year.

On May 1, trade establishments, shopping and entertainment centers, markets, fairs, catering establishments, gyms and fitness centers will also resume work.

All of them must work in compliance with all safety standards.

The centers for the provision of administrative services are also resuming work, but they will receive visitors by appointment through electronic services.

Klitschko noted that control over compliance with quarantine rules will be strengthened.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv decided to introduce public transport with special passes and completely close schools and kindergartens from April 5 to 16, but later extended the lockdown until May.

On April 27, the number of cases of coronavirus in Kyiv increased by 1,070 people to 193,690, the number of deaths - by 40 to 4,537.

