Pupils having class at the Beilin Primary School built with supports from Guangdong Province in the Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang.

China spent more than 5.3 trillion yuan (around $817 billion) on education in 2020, up approximately 5.65 percent from 2019, showed statistics released Tuesday by the Ministry of Education, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

The statistics indicated that about 4.3 trillion yuan, or over 80 percent of the total spending, came from government budgetary spending.

Spendings on pre-school education, compulsory education, senior high school education and higher education had increased by 2.39 percent, 6.55 percent, 9.14 percent and 3.99 percent, respectively, in 2020, compared with the expenditures in 2019.

