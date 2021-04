1 Soldier Killed And 3 Wounded As Result Of Car Blowing Up On Explosive Device In JFO Zone

On Tuesday, one Ukrainian military man was killed and three were wounded as a result of the explosion of a military vehicle on an unknown explosive device in the area of ​​responsibility of the Pivnich operational-tactical group.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the group on Facebook.

"Today, April 27, in the area of ​​responsibility of the Pivnich operational-tactical group as a result of the explosion of a military vehicle on an unknown explosive device, one soldier from the Joint Forces received fatal injuries. Three more servicemen received combat injuries," the statement reads.

The injured soldiers were taken to a medical facility, where they received proper medical assistance.

Their health condition is satisfactory.

The leadership of the military unit and the working group of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces are working at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 26, militants violated the ceasefire in the JFO zone nine times, one soldier was wounded.

