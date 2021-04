The Verkhovna Rada may dismiss Health Minister Maksym Stepanov in the near future.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source from the Servant of the People faction.

"Honestly, there is a likelihood of Stepanov's resignation in the near future," the source said.

Earlier, various media outlets reported that the corresponding resignation could occur as early as Thursday, April 29, but the source said that such plans are currently unknown.

"Not yet. Well, most often they name Liashko," this is how the interlocutor answered the question whether the candidate for the post of Minister of Health is known.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, Servant of the People announced that they would initiate Stepanov's resignation if vaccination against coronavirus does not begin before March.

Oleksandr Kornienko, chairperson of the Servant of the People party, first deputy chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada faction, admits Acting Energy Minister Yurii Vitrenko to work in the Presidential Office in the case that Vice President of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company Herman Haluschenko is appointed as Energy Minister.

