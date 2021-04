PACE Deprives MP Honcharenko Of Right Of Speech For 3 Months Due To Denouncement Of Russian Delegation Chair T

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has deprived Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity) of the right of speech for three months due to a denouncement of the chairperson of the Russian delegation, Pyotr Tolstoy.

Honcharenko announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I was deprived of my word in PACE for three months because of the denouncement of the chairperson of the Russian delegation, Tolstoy, about the situation at the winter session," the MP wrote.

According to Honcharenko, at the winter session he called Tolstoy "anti-Semite", "Ukrainophobe" and "scoundrel", said "about his Tsar Putin and about the mud room in the palace in Gelendzhik, where there is actually room for Tolstoy."

"In this denouncement, he (Tolstoy) wrote that I insulted him two whole times, and called my speech hate speech," the MP notes.

Besides, the consideration of a complaint from PACE President Hendrik Daems about the demonstration by Honcharenko during the spring session of the shot through Ukrainian flag was postponed to early June.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, PACE confirmed the credentials of the Russian delegation.

