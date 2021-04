In 2020, a loss of the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company made UAH 19 billion.

The chairman of the board of Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev said this during an online conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The result of 2020 is a net consolidated loss of UAH 19 billion. This is the first loss in a long period since 2014," he said.

Kobolev added that in 2020 Naftogaz transferred more than UAH 141 billion to the state budget.

He also noted that the profit from ordinary activities of the company amounted to UAH 3.2 billion.

"In fact, in such a difficult year, the profit from the normal activities of the group, if we compare the same segments, has grown after the separation of the gas transmission system," Kobolev stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Naftogaz Group increased its net profit 5.5 times or by UAH 51.7 billion to UAH 63.3 billion, of which UAH 55.7 billion was received from Gazprom (Russia) based on the results a positive decision in arbitration under a transit contract.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

