The Detector Media Internet edition, which is part of the structure of the public organization of the same name, which exists on foreign grants from international donor organizations, advertises the MonoSlot online casino illegal in Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the publication of a press release dated March 3, 2021 on the Detector Media website.

"MonoSlot is a reliable club for gamblers in Ukraine. MonoSlot online casino for money has been providing licensed software to fans of gambling for more than one year. The club is appreciated by gamblers and is popular due to its many advantages. High-quality content, fair terms of use and a generous bonus policy attract players from Ukraine and other CIS countries,” says a published press release.

In turn, the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (Gambling Commission) reported that the license to operate the MonoSlot online casino was not issued.

"... As of the date of signing this letter (04/19/2021), a license to operate the MonoSlot online casino has not been issued," the Gambling Commission said in its response to the information request of Ukrainian News Agency.

It should be noted that Paragraph 6 of Article 22-1 of the Law of Ukraine "On Advertising" directly prohibits placing advertisements from an advertiser who does not have a license for this type of activity.

Let us clarify how the Detector Media public organization itself, and the Internet publication of the same name, headed by Natalia Lihachova, exist and operate on grants from foreign organizations, namely:

The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

"Yednannia" initiative center for promoting activity and development of public undertakings.

Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).

United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

American think tank Atlantic Council.

International non-profit organization Internews Network.

American non-governmental organization Pact.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 20, the chairman of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) Serhii Tomilenko said that the Detector Media public organization by its actions and policies discredits both the NUJU and Ukrainian journalists in general.

"The media environment in Ukraine today is polarized in terms of political views. We at the NUJU do not divide journalists according to their views and protect everyone, we call for solidarity. This is in line with European practice. But some media NGOs, which are supported by European governments, tend to divide editorial offices into ‘bad’ and ‘correct’, ‘patriotic’ and ‘insufficiently patriotic’, the latter are labeled as ‘pro-Russian’. Among them is the Detector Media media NGO, which deliberately discredits the NUJU and many Ukrainian journalists, and thus encourages the attacks of politicians and radicals. In fact, the slogan is being promoted that defenders of freedom of speech and the rights of journalists are not patriots," Tomilenko stressed.

