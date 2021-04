Ukraine Places Eurobonds For USD 1.25 Billion At 6.875% Per Annum

Ukraine places eurobonds for USD 1.25 billion at 6.875% per annum.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the issue is expected to receive Standard&Poor's and Fitch’s ratings of B and B- respectively.

Payments on the new issue are expected on April 30.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2020, Ukraine additionally placed eurobonds for USD 600 million.

On July 24, 2020, Ukraine placed eurobonds for USD 2 billion.

