Ukraine Able To Pass Easter And May Holidays Without Large Outbreaks Of Coronavirus – Stepanov

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that Ukraine is able to avoid large outbreaks of coronavirus after Easter and May holidays.

He said this on the air of the Freedom of Speech program on ICTV TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding the conduct of online worship services and other things, I am sure that we are able to go through Easter and all the holidays without very large outbreaks (of coronavirus), subject to anti-epidemic measures," he said.

At the same time, according to Stepanov, another outbreak of coronavirus is possible in June.

"In June, 3-4 weeks after the May holidays, the mobility of the population will increase. Therefore, we expect an increase in the number of new cases of morbidity," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Stepanov said earlier that a special quarantine regime would not be introduced for Easter.

In turn, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on Ukrainians to celebrate Easter at home.

