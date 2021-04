Kyiv To Be Transferred From Red To Yellow Zone Of Epidemic Danger – Stepanov

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, states that the city of Kyiv will be transferred from the red to the yellow zone of epidemic danger.

The minister has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, Stepanov noted that 10 regions of Ukraine are currently staying within the red zone, nine regions within the orange one, and six are in the yellow zone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Stepanov said Ukraine had passed through the peak of the third wave of the coronavirus.

On April 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 7,915 over April 25 to 2,038,248, and the number of deaths increased by 432 over April 25 to 42,950; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 56.4%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 2.2 times.

According to the report, as of the morning of April 27, a total of 2,038,248 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 42,950 fatal cases; 1,596,829 people had recovered.

On April 26, a total of 7,915 new disease cases were recorded, 432 people died, and 17,391 people recovered.

Therefore, as of April 26, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (17,391 vs 7,915).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of April 27 was 398,469, down 2.4% over April 26.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (192,620), Kharkiv region (132,949), and Odesa region (132,089).

