A staff member tests samples of the COVID-19 inactivated vaccine at a vaccine production plant of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei.

A staff member tests samples of the COVID-19 inactivated vaccine at a vaccine production plant of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei.

Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm has commenced phase-1 and phase-2 clinical trials for its new recombinant vaccine against COVID-19 in central China's Henan Province, The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Developed by the China National Biotec Group (CNBG), a Sinopharm's bioscience subsidiary, the vaccine obtained a clinical research permit from the National Medical Products Administration on April 9.

This is CNBG's third COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for human trials.

Researchers started the early-staged clinical trials in the city of Shangqiu, Henan Province. The trials were randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled, according to a company statement.

Zhang Yuntao, vice president of the CNBG, said the recombinant vaccine candidate has been genetically engineered. Unlike the company's inactivated COVID-19 vaccines, the new one does not need a high-grade biosafety laboratory for manufacture, and it can quickly achieve large-scale production.

"It is designed for people aged three and above", – Zhang said.

"Whether the gene recombinant vaccine should be administered in three doses will be determined by the results of clinical trials", – Zhang added.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources