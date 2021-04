During the plenary week of April 27-30, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine intends to hold two extraordinary meetings.

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, said this during the conciliatory council on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Razumkov noted that a break in the plenary meetings will last for an hour to disinfect the session hall.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, chairperson of the Holos party faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Rada intends to consider 32 bills, staff issues during four extraordinary meetings between April 27 and 30.

