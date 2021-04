The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the adaptive quarantine and emergency situation regime until June 30.

This is stated in resolution No. 405 of April 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed on the territory of the regions where the "red" level of epidemic danger is established, certification in the form of a unified state qualification exam with participants visiting educational institutions.

The government also canceled self-isolation for participants in the external independent testing arriving from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on April 21, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the Cabinet's intention to extend the emergency situation and quarantine for another two months - until June 30.

He also noted that the Cabinet of Ministers does not plan to change the adaptive quarantine model for the May holidays.

Prior to this decision, the coronavirus quarantine was established until April 30.

