Son of former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi, Ihor Hladkovskyi, who had been put on the wanted list being suspected of receiving UAH 950,000 within the case touching Optimumspetsdetal company, has returned to Ukraine and is currently staying at the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB).

According to the source, Ihor Hladkovskyi returned to Ukraine from abroad.

Besides, he had not been detained, but was delivered to the SACPO for serving him with charge papers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB had put Ihor Hladkovskyi on the wanted list.

