Kyiv Asking Churches To Conduct Worship Services Online On Easter Or To Disinfect Premises And Limit Number Of

Kyiv is asking churches and religious communities to conduct worship services online on Easter and Palm Sunday or to disinfect premises and limit the number of visitors to one person per 10 square meters.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that a meeting of the city headquarters for liquidation of the consequences of the emergency was held on Friday, at which, in particular, they adopted special requirements for holding religious events during the celebration of Palm Sunday and Easter.

In particular, to prevent the outbreak of the virus, the city government recommends the leaders of churches and religious organizations conduct worship services online.

If parishioners go to church, strict rules and regulations must be followed.

“Firstly, churches must ensure disinfection and ventilation of the premises. Secondly, limit the number of visitors at the rate of one person per 10 square meters of premises. Thirdly, provide temperature screening of those who will participate in worship services. And, of course, the mask regime has not been canceled," the mayor of the capital stressed.

The city government met with representatives of all confessions, urged them to abide by the rules and restrictions and explain the need for such measures to their parishioners.

“We are also awaiting a conscious and balanced decision by the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches, which has gathered today to make a unified decision by all confessions on how to conduct worship services and how the blessing of Easter baskets will take place. I am convinced that the church should take care of the health of its believers and not endanger them, since the situation with the incidence of coronavirus in Kyiv remains difficult. And today the main task is to do everything possible to preserve the life and health of people. Therefore, I call on all Kyiv residents and all Ukrainians to spend the holidays with their families. Do not gather in large companies, do not go to places of large crowds, so as not to endanger themselves and their loved ones," Klitschko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv is preparing additional quarantine restrictive measures for Easter.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that the introduction of additional quarantine measures for Easter is not planned.

He urged Ukrainians to celebrate Easter at home.

