Ukraine asks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to mediate negotiations between Presidents of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk announced this in an interview with the Israeli channel i24news, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have already asked the Prime Minister of Israel to be involved as a possible mediator in this case, because, obviously, he has good relations with both Presidents - Putin and Zelenskyy," he said.

According to the ambassador, the prime minister did not refuse and said that he would do his best.

"We are very glad that Mr. Netanyahu did not reject the request, but, on the contrary, showed interest and readiness to help," Korniichuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy invited Putin to meet anywhere in Donbas where the war is going on.

In response, Putin said that Zelenskyy should first discuss the Donbas issue with the so-called leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk "people's republics", but if he wants to discuss the establishment of bilateral Ukrainian-Russian relations, he will be ready to be received in Moscow at any convenient time.

