63% Of Those Polled By UNICEF Ready To Be Vaccinated Against Coronavirus, 34% Not

63% of respondents polled by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) are ready to be vaccinated against coronavirus, 34% are not.

This is evidenced by the results of the poll, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The respondents were asked the question: "If you had the opportunity to get vaccinated against Covid-19 for free, would you do it?"

So, 32% of the respondents are ready to be vaccinated, 31% are ready, but only with a certain vaccine, 34% are not ready and 3% found it difficult to answer.

Among the main reasons why people want to get vaccinated: 83% - so as not to get coronavirus and not have complications from the disease, 66% - so as not to infect others, 33% - to be able to travel without taking tests, 24% - to set an example for others.

70% of the respondents agree with the statement that vaccines and vaccinations are effective, 23% disagree.

63% of respondents support the statement that vaccines and vaccinations are safe, 27% do not.

The survey was conducted in March using a telephone interview method.

2,027 adult respondents in the controlled territories were interviewed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 63% of respondents surveyed by the Rating sociological group support the introduction of strict quarantine in the case of a significant increase in the incidence of coronavirus.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources