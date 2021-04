Rare footage of wild pandas and other animals has been captured in NW China's Baishuijiang Nature Reserve, The Xinhua News Agency reports.

In recent years, hundreds of infrared cameras installed in the Baishuijiang Nature Reserve in China's Gansu Province have captured rare images of a large number of wild giant pandas.

Established in 1978, the reserve is home to many rare animal species, including giant pandas, golden snub-nosed monkeys and takins.

According to a national survey of giant pandas, among the 132 wild pandas in Gansu, around 110 panda live in the reserve.

Produced by Xinhua Global Service.

